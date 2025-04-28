Zim Prophets Are All Fake, Claims Killer Zivhu

By Tinashe Sambiri

In a controversial statement that has sparked heated debates across Zimbabwe, Zanu PF official Killer Zivhu has boldly claimed that all prophets in the country are fake.

His remarks, which target self-proclaimed religious leaders, have raised eyebrows and left many questioning the validity of such a sweeping generalization.

In a statement made last week, Zivhu asserted that Zimbabwe is home to no legitimate prophets, suggesting that these individuals are simply exploiting people for financial gain.

“The police should apprehend all self-proclaimed prophets who are exploiting people for financial gain,” Zivhu declared.

“Zimbabwe has no legitimate prophets, only charlatans spewing falsehoods and claiming divine communication. Hamuna maporofita mu Nyika muno, Zvigananda zvinonyepera Mwari.”

His comments have sent shockwaves through the religious community, with many taking to social media and public platforms to express their shock, while others have defended the integrity of local prophets. Zivhu’s harsh words accuse a large number of spiritual leaders of deception, even going as far as calling them “charlatans,” a term that has fueled further controversy.

Zivhu, who is known for his outspoken nature, has frequently made headlines for controversial opinions on various issues

However, this particular statement has drawn criticism from religious groups and followers of the church who argue that his generalization is unfair and unfounded.

Despite the backlash, Zivhu remains firm in his belief that the nation is plagued with false prophets.

His statement also comes in the wake of increased reports of church leaders involved in scams, including the selling of fake miracles and offering spiritual “cures” for diseases at inflated prices.

Whether Zivhu’s claims are entirely justified or simply an overgeneralization remains a matter of intense debate. Regardless, his comments have ignited a broader discussion about the role of religion and prophecy in Zimbabwe and the need for better regulation within the spiritual sector.

As the debate continues, Zimbabweans are left to ponder: Are there truly no legitimate prophets in the country, or are the few bad apples simply overshadowing the true spiritual leaders among them?

One thing is certain—the conversation about prophecy in Zimbabwe is far from over.

