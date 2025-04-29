Chamisa Says Mnangagwa Solely Responsible For Crisis In Zimbabwe

By Tinashe Sambiri

Opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of deliberately refusing to address Zimbabwe’s worsening economic and social crisis, claiming he benefits from the continued chaos.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Monday, Chamisa condemned the government’s failure to provide basic services such as clean water, describing the current state of urban infrastructure as a clear sign of leadership collapse.

“TANKS OF LEADERSHIP FAILURE… 45 years after Independence, Zimbabweans still carry buckets for water in towns and cities,” said Chamisa. “Borehole bush pumps now dot our urban areas—clear proof of a government that has abandoned its people.”

He criticised the government’s inaction and accused those in power of turning a blind eye to the suffering of citizens while reaping personal gain from the dysfunction.

“Every water tank you see in our towns is not a sign of progress. They are symbols of leadership ineptitude,” he said. “Those in power refuse to fix these basics because they profit from chaos.”

Chamisa also highlighted the dire conditions in rural areas, where communities continue to rely on unsafe water sources decades after independence.

“Meanwhile, our rural communities drink from open wells and rivers, decades after the promise of Independence. Prehistoric maladies like cholera and tsikidzi stalk our communities,” he said.

Despite the grim picture, Chamisa expressed hope for change and laid out his vision for a better Zimbabwe.

“But #JustImagine a New Great Zimbabwe! A Zimbabwe where every home has safe, clean water. Where cities are supplied by modern dams. Where precision agriculture flourishes all year, powered by smart irrigation,” he said.

He concluded by calling for transformative leadership: “A green, modern Zimbabwe where dignity is restored and leadership serves the people. With new leadership, all is possible.”

Chamisa’s remarks come amid growing public discontent over collapsing infrastructure, recurring disease outbreaks, and deepening poverty across the country.

