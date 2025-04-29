Chirundu Border Tension: Zimbos, Zambians Clash Over Disparities

By A Correspondent

Chirundu Border Post is currently a hotspot of unrest as tensions escalate between Zambian and Zimbabwean nationals.

Zambian citizens have staged a protest, blocking Zimbabweans from entering Zambia in a show of defiance against perceived unequal treatment at the border.

This follows a series of arrests by Zambian immigration authorities targeting Zimbabwean nationals attempting to cross without proper documentation. In contrast, Zambians have reportedly been entering Zimbabwe without similar scrutiny or consequences.

Zimbabwean nationals claim they are being forced to pay exorbitant sums—up to 24,000 Kwacha (around USD 800)—to secure their release when detained. The rising frustration over what many view as harassment and exploitation erupted into open protest today, with Zimbabweans confronting the perceived injustice.

Adding to the unrest, Zambian vendors have also joined the protests, alleging that Zimbabwean immigration officials have denied them entry to sell their goods, further straining the cross-border relations.

