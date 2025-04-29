Goal Drought Hits DeMbare

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Harare football giants Dynamos FC continue to endure a frustrating run in front of goal, having now failed to find the back of the net in five consecutive Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches.

The latest blank has intensified pressure on head coach Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe, whose efforts to reignite the once-feared DeMbare spark are now being met with growing skepticism from fans and analysts alike.

The club, once a dominant force in Zimbabwean football, has struggled to rediscover the form that brought them glory in past decades. Their current form has left supporters disillusioned and questioning whether the team has lost its competitive edge.

“This is not the Dynamos we used to know,” lamented a long-time supporter outside Rufaro Stadium. “No goals in five games? That’s unheard of for a team with such a proud legacy.”

While the team’s defense has held reasonably firm, their inability to convert chances up front has raised alarms. Chigowe, who took over with the promise of reviving the team’s attacking philosophy, now finds himself under increasing scrutiny from both the club’s hierarchy and the passionate Mbare faithful.

Club insiders hint at possible tactical adjustments in upcoming fixtures, but for many fans, results—and goals—are the only remedy that will restore belief in the coach’s vision.

With fixtures piling up and pressure mounting, all eyes will be on Dynamos’ next match as they desperately seek to end their barren run and restore pride to their crest.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...