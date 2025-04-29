Kombi Driver in Trouble After Sideswiping Mnangagwa’s Security Vehicle

A commuter omnibus driver found himself in serious trouble on Monday after driving the wrong way down a one-way street in central Harare and sideswiping a Ford Raptor from the President’s motorcade, which was proceeding normally through the area.

Witnesses say all four doors of the security vehicle swung open immediately after the incident. The kombi driver was swiftly apprehended and now faces serious consequences.

Source: Zanu PF

