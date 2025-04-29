Man’s Toyota Prado Stolen by ‘Helper’ at Shopping Centre”

Spread the love

BREAKING: Car Theft Drama Unfolds at Local Shopping Centre, Vehicle Recovered

Harare, Zimbabwe – 28 April 2025

In an unusual twist of events at a local shopping centre, a man who misplaced his car keys while watching a soccer match ended up losing — and then recovering — his vehicle, a Toyota Prado, after a suspect he had asked for assistance drove off with it.

According to a statement issued by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Monday evening, the complainant, who was enjoying a soccer match at the shopping complex, sought help from a bystander to locate his lost keys. The suspect, upon finding the keys, silently made his way to the vehicle and drove away without alerting the owner.

“Police has since recovered the stolen vehicle,” ZRP confirmed via their official X (formerly Twitter) account, assuring the public that swift action had been taken.

Details regarding the identity of the suspect or whether any arrests have been made were not immediately available. Authorities are continuing investigations into the incident.

The police have urged members of the public to exercise caution when seeking assistance from strangers, especially in public spaces, and to promptly report any suspicious activity.

This incident comes amid heightened concerns about opportunistic crimes at busy venues, particularly during popular events like soccer matches which tend to draw large crowds.

More updates to follow as the story develops.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...