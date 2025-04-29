Mass Protests At Chirundu Border

Chirundu— Business ground to a halt on Monday as the usually bustling Chirundu border crossing descended into chaos following mass protests by both Zambian and Zimbabwean nationals.

Reports say that Zambian nationals on Monday reportedly blocked Zimbabweans from entering Zambia, accusing them of unfair advantages and illegal entry.

The blockade sparked retaliatory protests by Zimbabweans, who claim they have been subjected to harassment, arbitrary arrests, and extortion by Zambian immigration officials.

According to border sources, Zimbabweans caught without proper documentation are being detained and allegedly forced to pay as much as 24,000 Kwacha (approximately US$800) to secure their release.

Meanwhile, they argue, undocumented Zambians have been entering Zimbabwe with minimal scrutiny or punishment.

The volatile situation escalated when Zimbabwean immigration officers reportedly turned away a group of Zambian vendors attempting to cross into Zimbabwe.

This prompted Zambians to join the protests in anger, further deepening the standoff.

Witnesses say traffic at the key commercial crossing was paralyzed for several hours as demonstrators from both sides exchanged accusations of exploitation and discrimination.

The demonstrations, which began as a standoff over immigration grievances, are the latest flare-up in deteriorating relations between the two southern African neighbours.

The tension comes in the wake of a diplomatic spat ignited by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent public attack on his Zambian counterpart, President Hakainde Hichilema, during a high-level meeting in Russia.

Mnangagwa accused Hichilema of pandering to Western interests, a move widely interpreted as a bullying tactic that has further strained already fragile bilateral ties.

