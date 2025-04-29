Mufakose Horror: Police Hunt Brother Accused of Deadly Knife Attack

Spread the love

Manhunt Underway for Mufakose Murder Suspect as Police Probe Separate Kadoma Killing

Harare – April 28, 2025

Police are appealing to the public for information that could lead to the arrest of Prince Ncube (27), who is wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of his brother, Pardon Ncube (30), in Mufakose last week.

The tragic incident unfolded on April 23 at Gwenyambira Shopping Centre, where an argument between the two brothers escalated into a violent altercation. According to police, Prince allegedly drew a knife and stabbed Pardon, who later succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to hospital.

Confirming the incident, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged anyone with knowledge of Prince Ncube’s whereabouts to immediately contact the nearest police station.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Prince Ncube aged 27, who is being sought in connection with the murder of his brother, Pardon Ncube aged 30, which occurred on April 23, 2025, at Gwenyambira Shopping Centre, Mufakose,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

In a separate development, police in Kadoma are investigating another murder that occurred on the same day. Authorities say a yet-to-be-identified woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a bushy area along Jason Moyo Road, Eastview. Investigators believe she was attacked by unknown assailants.

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist in solving either case to come forward.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...