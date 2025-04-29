Two Mwonzora Top Officials Arrested

By Crime and Courts Reporter- Two senior Douglas Mwonzora-led Movement for Democratic Change party members have been arrested for US$22,000 fraud.

Chengetai Guta and Tapiwa Mashakada appeared before Magistrate Lisa Mutendereki on Monday, who remanded them out of custody.

Bail was not an issue since they were coming from home.

According to the State, in September 2023, the complainant, Denmark Training Services, approached MDC offices in Harare intending to lease a commercial stand, number 18168 Belvedere, after hearing that it belonged to the party.

It is alleged that the complainant spoke with Mashakada at the MDC offices, who confirmed that the stand was indeed owned by the party, prompting the complainant’s interest in becoming a tenant.

“The complainant was told to wait for an answer since the third accused (Mashakada) wanted to be given permission to lease the stand from the second accused (Mwonzora).

“However, the third accused was given the permission by the second accused to lease the stand, and a lease agreement was written between the parties after the complainant paid money to the tune of US$22,000 and was given some receipts.

“After paying the required amount, the complainant moved on to occupy the stand but mistakenly occupied the wrong stand that is, he occupied the stand belonging to Croco Holdings.

“When the complainant was starting to develop the stand, he was approached by Croco Holdings personnel and was informed that the stand belonged to them, not MDC, and was instructed to stop developing the stand,” the State alleges.

The court was informed that the complainant notified the accused about this issue and had a meeting with Guta and Mwonzora. It was after this meeting that he realized he had gone to the wrong stand number.

Further allegations state that when the complainant later attempted to go to the correct stand for development, he discovered it was already occupied by another individual.

“The complainant informed the accused about the situation and was told to occupy the stand on May 1, 2024, after removing the person who had taken up residence there, which was contrary to their agreement that stated the lease would begin on October 1, 2023.

“The accused collected money from the complainant knowing full well that there was another tenant at the stand and that they had no lease with the City of Harare.

“On May 1, 2024, the complainant went to the stand intending to start development, only to find that it was still occupied.

“Upon trying to remove the current occupant, Guta ordered him not to enter the premises. He was verbally informed that they had cancelled the lease agreement and directed to seek reimbursement for his payment, prompting the complainant to file a police report,” read court papers.

Investigations revealed that the lease between the City of Harare and the MDC was cancelled on August 20, 2023; therefore, by the time the accused entered into an agreement with the complainant, their lease agreement had long been terminated.

The response from the City of Harare, attached to the request regarding the status of the leased stand, stated that the land belongs to the council, and no other party has the legal right to deal or transact with the property.

