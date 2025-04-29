Zanu PF Heavyweights Fight For Vacant Insiza North Parliamentary Seat

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF has confirmed a lineup of ten candidates who will compete in the party’s primary elections for the Insiza North parliamentary seat, which was left vacant following the passing of sitting MP Farai Taruvinga.

Taruvinga, a long-serving member of the ruling party, died in March 2025 at the age of 54 after a prolonged battle with cancer. He had held the seat since 2018.

Party officials convened on Saturday at the Insiza District Office, where they announced that all ten aspiring candidates had successfully satisfied the party’s vetting requirements and would proceed to the internal elections scheduled for 3 May 2025.

“The approved candidates are Dr Qhubani Moyo, Nkosana Mthunzi, Ernest Ncube, Lindelwe Ndlovu, Clever Moyo, Clever Sibanda, Nkosilomusa Langa, Delani Moyo, Davison Moyo, and Sifiso Mpofu,” ZANU PF confirmed in a statement released over the weekend.

The meeting drew senior ZANU PF figures and local leadership, underscoring the high stakes of the upcoming by-election in what is considered a stronghold for the party.

This contest is expected to be a fiercely competitive one, as prominent figures within the party position themselves to take over the reins in Insiza North.

