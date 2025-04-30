AirForce Detail Loses Car, US$5000 To Armed Robbers

By Crime and Courts Reporter- An AirForce of Zimbabwe detail has lost its car and property worth US$4500 to armed Robbers who had picked them up as passengers.

Takawira Gutu, 44, picked up five passengers, including three males and two females, at the corner of Julius Nyerere and Robert Mugabe Road in Chitungwiza.

He was driving a silver Honda Fit, registration AEJ 3435.

One female passenger disembarked at Chinhamo turn-off, and another female passenger indicated that she wanted to disembark at corner Seke Road and Delport Road bus stop.

When Takawira reached the bus stop, the female passenger disembarked and that is when the two passengers who were seated at the back seat grabbed him and pointed a knife at his neck.

They pulled him to the back seat, tied his legs and hands with a shoe lace. One of the robbers took charge of the vehicle and drove towards Epworth.

When they passed Manyame Air Base, the vehicle stopped and the accused persons took the other male passenger’s cellphone, USD$7 and then threw him out of the moving vehicle.

The vehicle stopped at a place unknown to Takawira and refuelled. The two robbers stabbed Takawira on the back and on the palms using a knife.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating a robbery and car theft cases involving a motorist who offered transport to unsuspecting passengers,” said Insp Chakanza.

“They dumped him at a secluded place along Chiremba Road near Ruwa River and drove away with complainant’s vehicle. Complainant managed to untie himself and sought help at a nearby house.

“He was assisted to make a report at ZRP Epworth by a well wisher.

“He lost his vehicle, Huawei Y7 cellphone, Samsung laptop, laptop bag, two pairs of shoes, three neck ties, a black sweater and USD$197.

“Total value stolen is USD$4500. “Complainant was referred to Chitungwiza Hospital for medical assistance,” said Insp Chakanza.

