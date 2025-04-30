Arsenal Close In on Zubimendi as Real Madrid Shift Focus to Mac Allister

Sports Correspondent

Real Madrid’s hopes of signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi appear to be slipping away, with the Spanish international reportedly agreeing to join Arsenal, according to MARCA.

Zubimendi, known for his calm presence and tactical discipline, had been identified by Madrid as a potential heir to veteran Luka Modrić. However, Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta’s leadership, have moved swiftly and decisively in their pursuit of the 25-year-old.

The Gunners are reportedly ready to activate Zubimendi’s €60 million release clause, viewing him as a long-term successor to Jorginho, who is expected to depart the Emirates soon.

With Zubimendi now likely heading to North London, Real Madrid are turning their attention to Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. However, any potential deal could prove difficult, as the Argentine is under contract until 2028 and Liverpool are expected to demand a high fee.

