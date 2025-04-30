As Regime Continues To Terrorize Citizens, Mutsvangwa Claims Zim A Safe Investment Destination

By A Correspondent

Despite ongoing reports of political repression and economic instability, ZANU PF’s Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, boldly declared Zimbabwe a secure and promising destination for international investors.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo last week, Mutsvangwa praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership, attributing the event’s perceived global success to what he described as the President’s “forward-looking vision.”

“The 65th Edition of ZITF has been a globally successful event because of the visionary leadership of His Excellency President E.D. Mnangagwa,” Mutsvangwa stated.

He claimed Zimbabwe’s appeal to investors lies in its natural endowments and a skilled labour force. “Zimbabwe is a safe destination hub for economic development. Behind our highly productive workforce is a vast stock of natural resources,” he said.

Mutsvangwa also highlighted current partnerships with international firms, singling out U.S.-based Starlink as a symbol of confidence in Zimbabwe’s business environment. “Starlink is operating successfully in the country, providing internet as a product and bridging digital access gaps in both rural and urban areas,” he said.

His remarks, however, come amid widespread criticism of the government’s crackdown on dissent, continued political arrests, and a deteriorating economy—factors many believe undermine the very investment climate Mutsvangwa seeks to promote.

