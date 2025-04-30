BREAKING: Mnangagwa Photographed Tight-Lipped At Heroes Acre Burial Of Top Generals Who’ve Dropped Dead One After The Other

Spread the love

Unless one is a foreign spy themselves, what type of a President drives in a foreign made vehicle that can be easily switched off via remote control in London? Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived at the heroes acre in a British made vehicle to bury two top military generals who’ve died within days of each other. Their deaths, seem coincidental to a long trail of sudden departures of top personnel since 2017.



Arrival at the heroes acre

Mnangagwa photographed tight lipped at the shrine ceremony. The last time, Mnangagwa was filmed with a distinct tongue sticking out, was while denying UN investigations that his secret agents had killed 17 activists and raped over 50 women, for which he said “produce the women,” to prove that they were raped and show us where the graves are of the people who were killed.



The last time, Mnangagwa was filmed with a distinct tongue sticking out, was while denying UN investigations that his secret agents had killed 17 activists and raped over 50 women, for which he said “produce the women,” to prove that they were raped and show us where the graves are of the people who were killed.

In the picture above, Mnangagwa, accompanied by his wife Auxillia Mnangagwa, officiates at the National Heroes Acre double burial. The nation lost Brigadier General (Retd) Victor Rungani and the Director (Retd) in the President’s Department, Cde Walter Basopo. The two gallant sons of the soil sacrificed their all in the fight for the liberation of our beloved motherland. After Independence, Cde Victor Rungani whose Chimurenga names were Cde Nyoka and Cde Victor Chikudo and Cde Walter Basopo whose Chimurenga name was Cde Gerry Dzasukwa joined the security sector, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and President’s Department respectively, where they distinguished themselves with honour and distinction.



Just a few days ago, Defence Forces Commander Valerio Sibanda was also caught on camera shamelessly driving foreign made brand new cars. How does Valerio Sibanda feel while driving in a hoard of 20 flashy cars that’s forcefully descending onto a (ZANU PF party-card-selling) Trade Fair @ZITF1 that has no single local product on display, in an economy that seems producing only death-certificates of top military generals since 2017? The latest two senior military generals have died one after the other in a matter of days, both of them soon after being fired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Soon after the death of another top Valerio Sibanda colleague, a few years ago, the head of State accused by former First Lady Grace Mugabe as a mercenary, was captured on camera waving a piece of paper which he said is new evidence “discovered” on a later date that diagnoses the death of Perance Shiri as that of COVID-19. READ THE ZIMEYE 👇 ARTICLE.



How does Valerio Sibanda feel while driving in a hoard of 20 flashy cars that’s forcefully descending onto a (ZANU PF party-card-selling) Trade Fair @ZITF1 that has no single local product on display, in an economy that seems producing only death-certificates of top military… pic.twitter.com/oPJjmfuyJh — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 30, 2025

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...