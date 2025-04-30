Bribery-Accused Cops Denied Bail, Claim Video Was AI Generated

Crime and Courts Reporter-Two police officers who were nabbed collecting bribes on Independence Day in Harare have been denied bail by Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa.

The two are Rudo Chirengendure and Nyasha Mupandira, whose video, while allegedly collecting a bribe, went viral on social media.

They are being charged with criminal abuse of office.

Gofa denied the two bail, noting that they are likely to get a custodial sentence if convicted.

The magistrate also said the two were likely to interfere with witnesses and abscond because they are facing a serious offence.

Through their lawyers, the cops demanded proof to confirm that the viral video was not AI-generated.

But the Investigating Officer Munatsi Saineti said the two had a weak defence.

He nailed the two, telling the court that the two were seen releasing an offender after receiving bribe money when, by law, they were supposed to take him to the police camp.

Allegations are that on Independence Day, the two accused persons, who are all serving police officers, were deployed at Parkade rank situated at the intersection of Nelson Mandela Street and Rezende Street to patrol and arrest illegal money changers, touts and illegal vendors.

“Whilst in the exercise of their duties, accused one and accused two were captured on camera receiving money as consideration to release a suspect who was arrested and was in handcuffs.

“The two accused persons then removed handcuffs from a female suspect and released her which is contrary to their duties as public officers. “

