Chitungwiza Man Gruesomely Murdered In Suspected Satanism Rituals

By A Correspondent| A 44-year-old Chitungwiza man, Kudzanai Nyambuya was abducted, callously and brutally murdered on Thursday 24 April 2025 along Masvingo road by unknown assailants who were driving a white commuter omnibus.

What has set tongues wagging is the nature of the murder that resembled primitive ritualism.

Circumstances are that on the fateful day, as was his routine, Nyambuya, who worked for Nattie group of colleges as a chef, set out for work around 5 am from Southlea Park suburb where he was staying at the time.

Unbeknown to him, Nyambuya boarded a commuter omnibus to Harare Central business district.

As soon as he boarded the kombi, the driver reportedly turned and headed towards Masvingo.

The yet to be identified assailants immediately tied up Nyambuya, sodomised, and injected him with an unknown substance.

When Nyambuya fell unconscious, the assailants proceeded to drain his blood using unknown instruments.

According to reports recorded through the victims own statement to the police, the assailants turned towards Harare.

It is said that when the victim regained consciousness, the ritualists told him, “ mudhara zvadhakwa “( this is the end).

They then forced him to drink rat poison mixed with another chemical before dumping him at St Peters Highfield old cemetery.

Nyambuya was discovered by a good Samaritan in a conscious state and was taken to Highfield police station.

He was taken to Harare hospital where he died while still in the emergency room.

The medical personell at the hospital say they couldn`t find a single vein since most of the blood had been drained.

What makes the whole story weird is the fact that the assailants took nothing from him including his mobile phone and money leading eyewitnesses to suspect ritualism.

Cases of this nature are on the rise in Zimbabwe as armed robbers and ritualists go for easy money.

