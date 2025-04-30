Mnangagwa Spooks Infiltrate Teachers’ Union Meeting…

By A Correspondent

A congress convened by the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) was abruptly disrupted earlier this week after government agents stormed the gathering in a bid to intimidate participants and derail proceedings.

Held at St Martin Mission in Jotsholo, Lupane district, the meeting drew delegates from across the country to discuss the dire state of education and teachers’ welfare.

However, ARTUZ President Obert Masaraure revealed that plainclothes state security operatives attempted to infiltrate and block the event.

“Our congress was almost shut down by state security agents,” Masaraure told Southern Eye. “They insisted on being part of the meeting, and seven of them forced their way in.”

The situation was salvaged thanks to swift legal intervention. ARTUZ’s lawyer, Doug Coltart, filed for an urgent interdict and notified the police, allowing the congress to proceed under tight scrutiny. Despite the heavy presence of state operatives, Masaraure said the delegates remained resolute.

“Delegates were not deterred, and we hope the State agents delivered our unfiltered demands to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in real time,” he said defiantly.

During the congress, teachers from rural areas vowed to escalate their campaign for fair wages. Masaraure confirmed that educators nationwide are preparing to launch protests when schools reopen. “Rural-based teachers will picket at every school in the country on the opening day. We are demanding salaries that reflect our value,” he stated.

The attempted interference by government operatives underscores growing tensions between the state and labour unions, as frustrations mount over poor working conditions and declining education standards in Zimbabwe.

