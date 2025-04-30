Tensions Rise As SA Protesters Block Foreigners’ Access to Kalafong Hospital

By A Correspondent

A group of local residents in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, has pledged to continue their protest action outside Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital, where they are preventing foreign nationals from accessing medical care.

The protestors, operating under the banner “Concern Tshwane Residents” (CTR), claim that the influx of undocumented foreign nationals is overwhelming the public health system and draining resources meant for South African citizens.

As part of their campaign, they are insisting that all patients present identification documents at the hospital entrance to prove their nationality before receiving services.

Despite calls from the Gauteng Department of Health to stop obstructing access to the hospital and to halt what it describes as unlawful conduct, the group has vowed to continue with their demonstrations.

CTR leader Kagiso Kekana said the protests are part of a broader campaign to submit formal complaints to both the provincial Health MEC and the hospital’s management.

“This is not a one-day demonstration; we are committed to sustaining our efforts until our demands are addressed,” said Kekana.

He claimed that undocumented immigrants are burdening the hospital’s capacity, alleging that a majority of patients are foreigners and that they occupy a significant number of hospital beds.

“When you walk into the wards, you see undocumented immigrants everywhere. Our healthcare system is under severe pressure, and our staff are overwhelmed. Many are being forced to take leave due to burnout,” he added.

David Masedi, representing the Atteridgeville chapter of Operation Dudula, voiced his support for the protests, stating that they are part of a broader movement to reclaim public services for South Africans.

However, the Gauteng Department of Health has condemned the actions. Spokesperson Motaletale Modiba emphasized that healthcare is a constitutional right for all, regardless of nationality or documentation status.

“No individual or group has the authority to block others from receiving healthcare. These actions are unlawful and must be condemned,” Modiba stated.

