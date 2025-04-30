We Are Taking Decisive Action, Declares Blessed Geza

By A Correspondent

Political activist and whistleblower Blessed Geza has launched a stinging attack on Zimbabwe’s ruling elite, accusing businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei of leading a grand-scale looting operation under the protection of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a no-holds-barred address following the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), Geza alleged that Tagwirei’s meteoric rise to wealth was not the result of enterprise but of state-sanctioned plunder. “People must understand where Tagwirei’s riches came from. He began with one fuel station called Takunda,” Geza said. “Then came Command Agriculture. Turns out, that was public money he never gave back.”

Geza painted a picture of a corruption empire built on the backs of ordinary citizens, with military-linked companies and national assets allegedly handed over to Tagwirei. Among the state resources named were Sandawana Mine, shares in Great Dyke Investments, and firms in financial distress—transferred, according to Geza, with government approval and no accountability.

“He came back later saying he was selling off Kuvimba,” Geza recounted. “Then his own outfit, CBZ Capital, steps in and revalues it at 5.4 billion U.S. dollars. And from that cooked-up figure, he and Mnangagwa walked away with 1.9 billion dollars—corrupt money, no less—through the Mutapa Investment Fund.”

Geza also claimed that Tagwirei was trying to manipulate religious institutions, alleging that the tycoon was now targeting the Seventh-Day Adventist Church for influence through financial donations. He contrasted this with Zimbabwe’s failing education and healthcare systems. “Civil servants are surviving on crumbs,” he said. “Yet someone who never passed Grade Seven walks off with 540 million dollars just for standing next to Mnangagwa. What kind of system is that?”

The outspoken activist called for nationwide mobilization, urging citizens to back striking lecturers and students. “People of Zimbabwe, it’s time to rise,” he declared. “Shutdown the country so Mnangagwa is removed. Let’s stand together and rebuild our nation.”

Geza assured listeners that plans are already in motion to hold corrupt elites accountable. “Make no mistake—action is happening,” he insisted. “We’re moving carefully to avoid unnecessary bloodshed. Our progressive forces are already active on the ground.”

At the time of writing, neither President Mnangagwa nor Tagwirei has issued any response to the damning claims.

