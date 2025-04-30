Zanu PF Convenes Politburo Meeting As Factional Fights Continue

Tinashe Sambiri

ZANU PF is set to convene a Politburo meeting on Friday, May 2, 2025, as internal party conflicts continue to intensify behind the scenes.

The announcement was made by the party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, who relayed the notice from Secretary-General Dr. Obert Mpofu.

“The secretary-general of ZANU PF Dr. Obert Mpofu hereby advises all Politburo members that there will be a Politburo meeting on Friday, 2 May 2025 at 1000hrs. The meeting will be held at the permanent home of the revolution, ZANU PF headquarters,” Mutsvangwa stated.

Members are expected to be seated by 9:45 AM. While the official agenda is to address general party business, the meeting comes at a time when factional divisions within the ruling party are reportedly growing.

