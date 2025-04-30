Zanu PF Official In Masvingo Denied Bail Over Reflecting Allegiance To Geza

By A Correspondent

Former Chiredzi Ward 3 councillor and ZANU PF activist Tarusenga Makamba remains behind bars after being denied bail last Wednesday, facing charges of inciting public unrest.

Magistrate Tendai Mutamba ruled against releasing Makamba, who has now spent nearly two weeks in remand prison. He is scheduled to return to court next Wednesday.

The charges stem from a voice note Makamba allegedly circulated in a ZANU PF WhatsApp group named Nhakayedu, in which he is said to have urged members to brace for change—just days before activist Blessed “Bombshell” Geza had called for nationwide demonstrations.

Authorities claim the message, which included the phrase “Chikomo che Wedza chopfungaira”, carried subversive undertones and was meant to stoke political unrest. Prosecutors argue the timing and content of the voice note linked Makamba to the protest plans.

Makamba is being represented by human rights lawyer Ross Chavi from Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyers, who has yet to comment publicly on the court’s decision.

