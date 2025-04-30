ZimParks Rangers Kill Marauding Lion

By A Correspondent

A lion that had been terrorising villagers in the Mutsago area of Marange, Mutare District, was shot and killed by Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) rangers on Sunday night, putting an end to a wave of fear that had gripped the community.

The lion, which is believed to have strayed from the nearby Save Conservancy, had already killed four cattle over a three-week period. Villagers had been living in fear, with many avoiding moving around after dark.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo told State media that tracking the lion had proven difficult due to its behaviour.

“After days of trauma and panic within the community, we finally managed to eliminate the problem animal. It had killed four cattle over the past three weeks,” said Farawo.

“Lions are nocturnal, so they move at night, making it challenging for us to track and eliminate the animal quickly,” he explained.

Farawo thanked the local community and various stakeholders for their cooperation in bringing the situation under control.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to the community for collaborating with us and working closely with our team. We also appreciate the support received from the Mutare Rural District Council, the Civil Protection Unit, traditional leaders, and councillors in the area. Through our collective efforts, we have restored peace in the area,” he said.

This incident follows a string of wildlife-related dangers reported in Manicaland Province. In recent weeks, stray buffaloes in Mutare and Buhera districts injured six people, including a schoolchild. One of those buffaloes was also put down in Marange to prevent further attacks.

