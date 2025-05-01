Blessed Geza Issues Urgent Announcement To Expose Fake Account

1 May 2025 – Harare

Anti-corruption activist Comrade Blessed Geza has issued an urgent warning to the public, disowning a fraudulent Twitter account impersonating him and falsely announcing a public address scheduled for this evening.

In a post made just moments ago from his verified handle @BlessedGeza, Geza categorically denied having any scheduled appearance today and clarified that he operates no other social media accounts besides the one currently in use.

“Please ignore this fake account. I don’t have an address today. I don’t have any other channel except this one,” wrote Geza, alongside a screenshot of the impostor account’s post. The fake account, using the handle @blessedrgeza1, falsely announced a YouTube address set for 20:30hrs today, misleading thousands of followers. The post had already garnered over 13,000 views before Geza responded.

This incident comes amid heightened public interest in Geza’s anti-corruption initiatives, which have earned him both national and international attention. His growing influence appears to have made him a target for impersonation and disinformation attempts.

Geza’s team has not yet confirmed whether legal action will be taken, but the activist’s warning has reignited conversations around social media identity theft and online accountability in Zimbabwe’s political and civic discourse.

Citizens are urged to verify information only from Geza’s official channels and to report any suspicious accounts attempting to impersonate public figures.

This is a developing story.

