Exposing Stinking Corruption In Zim

Being corrupt was an embarrassment in the 1980s

Is this how far we have fallen!!! Zimbabwe, once a country full of hope and integrity in the post-independence era, now faces a troubling reality, the perception that it operates like a “Mafia state.”

In the 1980s, following independence, corruption scandals were met with swift consequences. Officials would resign or even take drastic measures, as seen in the tragic case of a minister who took his own life after being implicated in the Willowvale scandal exposed by journalist Geoff Nyarota.

Such actions reflected a commitment to accountability and ethics that seems to have vanished in today’s political landscape.

Fast forward to the present, post November 2017, and the situation has drastically changed.

It has become commonplace for government officials and ministers to be implicated in corruption without facing any repercussions. Scandals that would have once led to public outrage and resignations are now met with indifference. Instead of accountability, there appears to be a culture of impunity where corrupt practices are normalised and those in power operate without fear of consequences.

The question arises, Is Zimbabwe being run by a Mafia-like organisation? The evidence suggests a troubling alignment between power and corruption, where government officials act more like mobsters than public servants. This perception is fuelled by recent exposes detailing fake qualifications among cabinet ministers and blatant theft by high-ranking officials, such as the permanent secretary of finance. Shockingly, there have been no investigations, no inquiries and a conspicuous silence from the President regarding these scandals.

The complicity of institutions that should uphold justice exacerbates the issue. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) seem ineffective, either unwilling or unable to act against corrupt officials. This failure to enforce the law sends a clear message, corruption is not only tolerated but is often a pathway to power and privilege. The absence of accountability erodes public trust and fosters a belief that the government is more invested in protecting its own than serving its citizens.

Citizens are left to grapple with the reality that their leaders prioritise personal gain over national progress. This culture breeds cynicism and disillusionment, where the hope for a better Zimbabwe is overshadowed by the perception of a nation run by a corrupt elite. Despite numerous calls for reform and transparency, the political landscape remains stagnant, with little indication of meaningful change on the horizon.

Moreover, the lack of response from the highest levels of government raises serious questions about complicity. When the President remains silent in the face of corruption, it suggests either a tacit approval of these actions or a complete disconnect from the struggles of ordinary Zimbabweans. This silence is an endorsement of a system where corruption thrives unchecked.

For Zimbabwe to reclaim its integrity and restore faith in governance, there must be a concerted effort to dismantle this culture of impunity. This requires not only a commitment from leaders to uphold ethical standards but also the establishment of robust institutions capable of enforcing accountability. Civil society must play a crucial role in advocating for transparency and holding officials accountable for their actions.

This alarming trend towards viewing Zimbabwe as a Mafia state reflects a broader crisis of governance. As corruption becomes entrenched, the call for accountability must grow louder. Only through collective action and unwavering demand for integrity can Zimbabwe hope to emerge from the shadows of corruption and truly serve its people.

Izvi hazvichaita

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

