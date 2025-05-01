George Charamba Caught In Mbare Tsikidzi Crisis

By A Correspondent

The City of Harare has called on Mbare residents to cooperate with City Health officials conducting a bedbug (tsikidzi) fumigation campaign, warning that continued resistance could lead to police-assisted access and potential eviction.

In a public health drive launched on 7 April 2025, the City Council targeted 5,450 rooms in the densely populated Mbare Flats for fumigation. As of last week, 64% of the units had been treated, but city authorities reported mounting resistance from some residents unwilling to grant access to their homes.

“We have noted with concern reports that some occupiers of Mbare flats are refusing to open their doors to City Health workers who want to fumigate their premises against bedbugs (tsikidzi),” the city said in a statement on Tuesday.

Officials further warned that continued non-compliance could have serious consequences. “We encourage the residents to allow health workers immediate access to the premises or risk enforcement using police. This will also mean cancelling the current leases since the apartments are owned by the City of Harare.”

“Residents’ health is of utmost importance and the City of Harare will use every available means to gain access for fumigation purposes to protect every resident in Harare,” the statement added.

As the tsikidzi infestation continues to spread, the matter has drawn national attention—not just because of the public health threat, but due to the controversial involvement of top government spokesperson George Charamba.

Instead of focusing on the core health issue, Charamba—Deputy Chief Secretary for Presidential Communications—took to X (formerly Twitter) under his handle Jamwanda, appearing to redirect the conversation by linking the fumigation resistance to alleged criminal activity.

“TSIKIDZI BLUES: Just to allay your fears, that vermin will be dealt with decisively soonest. Including those selling bad substances who have been refusing to open their homes to allow for a complete operation. Brace up!!!!” Charamba posted.

His remarks have drawn criticism from some quarters, with observers accusing him of attempting to shift attention away from the serious public health concerns by insinuating that those resisting fumigation are engaged in illegal dealings. Critics argue that conflating tsikidzi control with law enforcement undermines the urgency of addressing the infestation and may further erode trust between residents and authorities.

While the government spokesperson’s comments may have been aimed at encouraging compliance, they have instead highlighted deeper tensions between the state and marginalized communities, raising questions about how seriously the administration is treating the core health crisis.

The City of Harare, meanwhile, maintains that the fumigation operation will proceed—voluntarily or through enforcement—as tsikidzi continue to pose a growing threat to residents’ health.

