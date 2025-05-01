Parents Threaten To Bewitch School Head Over Fees Hike

By A Correspondent

Tensions are running high at Musenyereki Primary School in Zaka, Zimbabwe, over a fee hike and alleged maladministration.

School teachers have spoken out about the situation, revealing a deep-seated conflict between the school head and parents.

According to the teachers, the school head agreed to raise fees from $30 to $40 to cover additional costs such as a computer levy, security guard, and school feeding program.

However, parents are unhappy with the lack of transparency regarding the computer levy.

“Parents were furious that she kept unpaid learners in one class all day instead of sending them home,” said one teacher.

“She also allegedly failed to account for the computer levy at the AGM, angering parents.”

The situation escalated when parents threatened the school head with witchcraft over the fee hike. In a leaked audio, a parent is heard ranting, “Today, we couldn’t drink marula brew or work in our fields because of you… Don’t push us to do what we shouldn’t.” “We’re coming, and you’ll answer to our goblins at night or leave,” the parent warned.

The anonymous teachers expressed concerns about the school head’s management style, saying she struggles with diplomacy in a rural setting. “She cites statutes that parents don’t understand,” said one teacher. “She needs to balance legal requirements with community understanding.”

Another teacher revealed that the school head’s approach has strained relations with teachers, who frequently transfer due to her management style. “Teachers are involved in her clashes with parents,” the teacher said. “She runs the school like her personal shop, which frustrates teachers who collude with parents to oust her.”

One parent called for the school head’s transfer, arguing that the situation harms learners. “She should humble herself and convince parents, not impose herself,” the parent said. “If she can’t, she should transfer. Working where parents don’t want you is challenging.”

The school head was unavailable for comment, and the Zaka District Schools Inspector was not immediately available for a response.

