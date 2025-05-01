SA Car Thieves Run Out Of Luck In Zimbabwe

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Once a gleaming, high-performance Ford Ranger double cab fresh off the lot, the vehicle now lies reduced to a charred and skeletal frame — a grim monument to a cross-border criminal operation gone disastrously wrong. The bodywork is twisted and hollowed out by fire, the dashboard and interior scorched beyond recognition, and the chassis eaten away by heat and decay under a lonely tree in Beitbridge. Where once the powerful pickup might have purred across South African roads, it now sits abandoned, its fate sealed by greed and desperation.

The smugglers — Bester Moyo, Admit Moyo, Freddy Mugabe, and an accomplice still on the run — once believed themselves untouchable as they quietly ferried the stolen Ranger from Boksburg across the Limpopo River under the cover of darkness. Stripped of its accessories and hidden in the bush, the vehicle was methodically dismembered, its parts loaded onto donkey carts and sold piecemeal across Beitbridge. But the syndicate’s luck ran dry.

Beitbridge police, acting on intelligence, arrested the trio on Independence Day while they were attempting to offload the vehicle’s gearbox. According to Chief Superintendent Melusi Ncube, the suspects are now facing charges of motor vehicle theft and appeared in the regional court. Each was granted USD150 bail and will reappear before Magistrate Charity Maphosa on May 8.

The case highlights a broader crisis: a sharp rise in cross-border vehicle smuggling operations, many linked to insurance fraud rings in South Africa. Stolen rental cars are trafficked into Zimbabwe, dismantled, and sold for parts — while fraudulent owners cash in on insurance payouts.

But with intensified patrols and increasing arrests along the Limpopo, authorities warn that the river is no longer the silent accomplice it once was. The burned-out Ranger, now a shell of its former self, is proof that the trail of crime may be long — but justice is catching up.

