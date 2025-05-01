Zanu PF Cancels Politburo Meeting Amid Rising Tension

By Tinashe Sambiri

Harare – The ruling Zanu PF party has unexpectedly cancelled a key Politburo meeting that had been scheduled for Friday, May 2, 2025, fueling speculation of internal unrest within the party’s top leadership.

In a brief but notable statement released Thursday, party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa announced the postponement, citing instructions from the party’s Secretary General, Dr. Obert Mpofu.

“The Secretary General of ZANUPF, Cde. Dr. Obert Mpofu hereby advises all members of the postponement of the Politburo meeting announced for Friday 2nd May 2025. The meeting will be held on a later date to be advised,” read the official communication dated May 1, 2025.

While no reason was provided for the postponement, the move comes amid growing political tension and speculation about rifts within Zanu PF’s top echelons. Recent reports have hinted at factional maneuvering, particularly as the country heads into a sensitive period marked by economic instability and public dissatisfaction over governance issues.

Observers say the sudden cancellation may indicate behind-the-scenes negotiations or disagreements over key party decisions, possibly linked to leadership succession debates or ongoing realignments within the Central Committee.

The Politburo, Zanu PF’s highest decision-making body outside of Congress, plays a pivotal role in shaping national and party policy. Its postponement at such a time is likely to fuel further debate about the party’s internal dynamics and direction.

As the nation watches closely, no new date has been set for the rescheduled meeting, leaving party insiders and the public alike in anticipation of what may emerge in the coming weeks.

