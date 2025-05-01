Zimbabwe’s Workers Deserve A Better Future : Nelson Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri

Opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has criticized President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government for creating a “living hell” for Zimbabwean workers, citing rampant corruption, low wages, and the collapse of public services.

Chamisa expressed solidarity with Zimbabwean workers on May Day, saying, “Today is Workers’ Day… a moment to thank all the workers who make the wheels of nations turn and the economies of the world tick.”

He highlighted the dire state of employment, noting that many workers are trapped in extreme poverty. “Zimbabwe is a country without work for many. Even for those with jobs, life is unbearable.”

Chamisa described current wage levels as “modern-day slavery,” saying, “Many workers are earning extremely low wages rendering them working poor, basically putting them in the poverty bracket.”

He also pointed out the collapse of the pension system and social protections, stating, “Many workers have lost their pensions and face a difficult retirement future. Zimbabwean workers literally live, work, and retire in poverty.”

Chamisa warned that the crisis is leading to a brain drain, saying, “The level of poverty in the working class has driven many professionals to seek better opportunities outside the country.”

He promised that a future government under his leadership would prioritize workers’ rights and dignity, outlining key reforms such as rebuilding the economy, protecting collective bargaining, and implementing anti-corruption measures.

Chamisa concluded, “This country has sufficient resources and potential to provide decent wages and working conditions for our suffering workers. Workers will be the happiest under the coming new government.”

He ended with a message of hope and unity, saying, “Workers of the world, unite! Salute to you all the workers. Forever and always.”

