Zanu PF Slams Opposition For Rejecting Chinese Investment

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has placed the blame for Bulawayo’s stalled development squarely on the shoulders of the city’s mayor, David Coltart, accusing him of prioritizing political agendas over economic progress.

Speaking during a press briefing held on May 1, Mutsvangwa took aim at Coltart, saying the mayor was failing to recognize the national efforts being made to drive industrial growth—particularly those led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“His Excellency President Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa is committed to providing working capital for the people of Zimbabwe,” Mutsvangwa declared, before criticizing Coltart for being “oblivious” to the developments taking place under the president’s leadership.

Mutsvangwa pointed to the launch of a new steel plant as a major success story, saying it marked Zimbabwe’s emergence as a key player in the regional steel industry. “Zimbabwe leads Sub-Saharan Africa in this sector, with only Egypt and Morocco as our closest competitors,” he said.

He argued that steel was critical to any country’s urbanization process and stressed that the president’s efforts were laying a foundation for a modern and industrialized Zimbabwe.

Turning to the state of Bulawayo, Mutsvangwa lamented what he described as a lack of initiative from the city’s leadership. “Bulawayo should not only be celebrated as the City of Kings and Queens but must also reclaim its status as a thriving industrial hub,” he said. He urged residents to hold their mayor accountable: “We encourage citizens to ask Mayor Coltart what tangible steps he has taken to restore Bulawayo’s industrial legacy.”

The ZANU PF official further accused Coltart of being more concerned with “tribal disputes” and “politicking” than with attracting investment or driving the city’s economic recovery. He recalled a conversation in which he claims Coltart dismissed engaging with a local steel company due to its Chinese ownership.

“I posed a question to Mr. Coltart about how he plans to leverage the presence of a modern steel company, but his response was that, since it’s a Chinese-owned enterprise, he prefers not to be involved,” said Mutsvangwa. “He has an attitude against the Chinese.”

The remarks are part of a broader pattern in which Mutsvangwa has consistently shifted responsibility for local governance challenges to opposition-led councils, often portraying ZANU PF’s initiatives as being obstructed by what he frames as uncooperative or politically motivated local leaders.

