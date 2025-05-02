Be Patient, DeMbare Appeals To Fans

By Sports Correspondent

Struggling Harare giants Dynamos FC have called for patience from their supporters following a mixed start to the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.

In a media statement released on Thursday, the club acknowledged the growing frustration among its fan base over the team’s underwhelming performances but urged unity and calm as the season progresses.

See statement below:

01/05/2025

CLUB UPDATE

Dynamos Football Club acknowledges the concerns and frustrations expressed by our loyal supporters over the team’s recent league results.

This season has brought several new players into the squad, and they need time, support, and patience to fully integrate into a club known for its high expectations and demanding standards.

We appeal to all our fans to remain calm and supportive during this transitional period. Every component of the club — from coaches and players to the supporters — must work together as we strive to turn things around.

While the team’s current position on the league table is unfamiliar and concerning, this phase of rebuilding is necessary. We are committed to finding solutions and improving our performance.

The club is sincerely grateful for the continued backing from our fans and their leadership, even during these challenging times.

As we prepare for match day 10 against Scotland FC, we urge our supporters to come out in full force and rally behind the team.

