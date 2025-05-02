Blessed Geza Dismisses Fake X Account, Warns Public of Impersonation

By A Correspondent

War veteran and public figure Blessed Geza has issued a strong warning to the public, distancing himself from a fraudulent X (formerly Twitter) account that has been circulating online under his name.

In a statement released on Thursday, Geza made it clear that he only operates one official account and has no affiliation with any other social media channels.

“Please ignore this fake account,” Geza stated firmly. “I don’t have an address today. I don’t have any other channel except this one.”

The statement comes amid rising concerns over social media impersonation, especially of public figures, which can lead to the spread of misinformation and reputational damage.

Geza urged his followers and the public to verify sources before engaging with content that appears to come from him and to report any suspicious accounts.

At the time of writing, Geza had not named the specific handle impersonating him but said steps were being taken to have the fake account removed.

Please ignore this fake account. I don’t have an address today. I don’t have any other channel except this one. pic.twitter.com/5t0MdEqAXU — Blessed Geza (@BlessedGeza) May 1, 2025

