Mnangagwa Replaces VP Chiwenga MP

By Munacho Gwamanda- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the Gutu East and Insiza North constituencies vacant following the expulsion and death of their former representatives, respectively.

The Gutu East constituency was held by Benjamin Ganyiwa, who was expelled from ZANU PF for acts of indiscipline, while Insiza North was represented by the late Farai Taruvinga, who passed away last month.

Ganyiwa was fired for resisting Mnangagwa’s 2030 Agenda.

The President’s announcement followed a formal notification from the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, on 17 April.

The Nomination Courts for the constituencies are scheduled to convene on 15 May.

