Mnangagwa Sets Date For Gutu and Insiza By-elections

Tinotenda Hove – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially set June 14 as the date for parliamentary by-elections in Gutu East and Insiza North constituencies. This follows the expulsion of former Gutu East MP Benjamin Ganyiwa from Zanu PF for acts of indiscipline and the death of Insiza North legislator Farai Taruvinga.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) confirmed preparations are underway for the elections, with the Nomination Courts expected to sit on May 15.

Speaking to this publication, a ZEC official said, “In line with the President’s proclamation, the Commission is making all necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth electoral process in both constituencies. Nomination Courts will sit on May 15 as required by law.”

Zanu PF has already selected its candidate for Gutu East through a primary election held last month. Zvarevashe Masvingise, a former Gutu Rural District Ward 14 Councillor, emerged victorious from a field of six candidates.

In Insiza North, Zanu PF is yet to finalise its candidate. Ten aspirants are expected to contest in the party’s primary elections before the official nomination.

The ZEC official further stated, “We are guided by the provisions of the Constitution and the Electoral Act, and all electoral processes will be conducted transparently and within the stipulated timelines.”

The by-elections are seen as a test of political strength ahead of future national polls.

