Police Officer Release Suspected Robbers After Receiving $30 Bribe

A police officer stationed at ZRP Nkulumane in Bulawayo released two robbery suspects from custody after accepting a US$30 bribe, a court heard.

Shepherd Vutete, 49, was charged with criminal abuse of office as a public officer when he appeared before magistrate Archie Wochiunga on Tuesday.

The court heard that on April 27, 2025, Vutete was on duty at the police station when he released two accused persons — John Dube and a Eugene whose full particulars are unknown — who had been arrested for robbery.

The court heard that Vutete also released a motor vehicle which was being held as an exhibit in the robbery case after taking a US$30 bribe from the suspects.

Defence lawyer Takunda Chapisa said they would be seeking bail at Vutete’s next court appearance.

Tafara Dzimbanete appeared for the National Prosecuting Authority.

