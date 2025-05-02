Zanu PF Applauds Its Own Role in Weakening Opposition

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF’s National Political Commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha, has praised Dr. Davison Gomo for his efforts in undermining Zimbabwe’s political opposition.

Speaking at Gomo’s retirement ceremony on Friday, Machacha commended the outgoing Zanu PF Director for Commissariat for his strategic work in mobilizing support ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In an official statement, Zanu PF highlighted Gomo’s contribution to strengthening the party’s affiliate structures:

“ZANU PF National Political Commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha, has paid tribute to ruling party strategists for establishing vibrant affiliates that played a crucial role in mobilising the electorate during the August 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the retirement ceremony for ZANU PF Director for Commissariat, Dr. Davison Gomo, Machacha acknowledged Dr. Gomo’s efforts in shaping these affiliates into a vital extension of the party. Having served under four political commissars, Dr. Gomo urged party members to reject divisive tendencies and continue defending the ruling party.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...