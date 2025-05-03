Grisly Murder: Dead Body Found With Missing Parts

By A Correspondent

A gruesome discovery was made in a field where an unidentified man’s body was found mutilated, with his head, hands, and feet severed. The brutal murder is believed to have occurred on Saturday morning, with the body being discovered later that day.

Inspector Milton Mundembe, the Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson for Mashonaland Province, described the scene: “An unknown accused person committed this callous murder… later dumped this body in a field without the head, both hands and feet.”

The body is currently being held at Bindura Hospital mortuary. Authorities are urging anyone with missing relatives to come forward and contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Bindura or the nearest police station.

Given the nature of the crime, authorities suspect that ritualistic practices may be involved. Inspector Mundembe’s words paint a chilling picture: the body was deliberately mutilated, sparking fears of a dark motive behind the murder.

As the investigation unfolds, the police are working to identify the victim and track down the perpetrators. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the authorities.

