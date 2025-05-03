Mnangagwa Praises Looting Zvigananda

By A Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has drawn sharp criticism for remarks seen as an implicit endorsement of controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, following a speech in which he declared that his government rewards “honest” and “hardworking” individuals. The comments, delivered at the burial of the late Air Vice Marshal (Rtd) Winnie Mandeya, have sparked public outrage amid growing concerns about corruption and political patronage within the ruling Zanu PF.

“We are in control of our own future,” said Mnangagwa. “Honesty, hard work, patriotism, zeal, and dedication will always be rewarded in the Second Republic. My government will always recognise those values and virtues.”

Although Mnangagwa did not mention Chivayo by name, his refusal to condemn the businessman—who has become a symbol of alleged state capture and corruption—was widely interpreted as a tacit endorsement. Chivayo, linked to questionable multi-million-dollar government tenders, continues to flaunt his wealth on social media while enjoying proximity to high-ranking officials.

“By failing to distance himself from Chivayo and instead praising so-called ‘hardworking’ individuals, Mnangagwa effectively legitimises looting,” said one political analyst. “It sends a dangerous message: loyalty to the system, not integrity, is what gets rewarded.”

The timing of the remarks has added fuel to the fire. Mnangagwa also used the occasion to reaffirm his commitment to Vision 2030—his flagship development agenda—which he insists will transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy. But critics argue the initiative has become a political slogan detached from economic reality, especially as public frustration grows over inflation, unemployment, and elite enrichment.

The president’s use of liberation war rhetoric to defend his administration’s direction has done little to calm tensions, especially as internal Zanu PF divisions deepen and calls for leadership renewal intensify. His silence on high-profile corruption scandals, including Chivayo’s, is increasingly viewed as complicity.

As the gap widens between government rhetoric and public experience, Mnangagwa’s attempt to project strength and vision is being undercut by accusations of hypocrisy and misplaced loyalty. Whether Vision 2030 can regain credibility—or whether the president can maintain his grip on power—remains to be seen.

