Mnangagwa Sticks To 2030 Agenda

By A Correspondent

Despite mounting pressure from both within and outside his party, Zanu PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reaffirmed his commitment to the controversial Vision 2030 agenda—signaling his intention to remain in power amid growing calls for his resignation.

Speaking at the burial of the late Air Vice Marshal (Rtd) Winnie Mandeya, also known as Cde Cabby Rujeko Rwehondo, Mnangagwa used the national platform to double down on his long-term development plan.

His remarks come at a time of rising political tension, economic instability, and deepening factionalism within Zanu PF.

“We are in control of our own future,” said Mnangagwa, asserting that the goals set under Vision 2030 remain central to his administration’s priorities. “Honesty, hard work, patriotism, zeal, and dedication will always be rewarded in the Second Republic. My government will always recognise those values and virtues.”

The president’s comments were widely seen as a strategic reaffirmation of authority, amid speculation that his leadership is under threat. Critics argue that the Vision 2030 agenda—which aims to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy by the end of the decade—lacks transparency, measurable progress, and grassroots support.

Political analysts believe Mnangagwa’s insistence on the 2030 vision is not just about economic development, but also a calculated move to extend his political lifespan. “He’s tying national aspirations to his own leadership,” one Harare-based analyst said.

“In essence, abandoning Vision 2030 would mean admitting failure or stepping aside—neither of which he’s prepared to do.”

Meanwhile, public dissatisfaction continues to grow, driven by high inflation, unemployment, and allegations of corruption at the highest levels. The president’s speech, rooted in liberation war rhetoric, sought to remind the nation of its revolutionary origins—a frequent tactic used to invoke loyalty and distract from present crises.

As the battle over succession and leadership intensifies, Mnangagwa’s reiteration of his 2030 agenda sends a clear message to both allies and rivals: he is not ready to relinquish control. Whether the nation can be persuaded to share his long-term vision, however, remains to be seen.

