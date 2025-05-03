Sad: Two Feared Dead In Terrible Head-on Collision In Masvingo City

By A Correspondent

Two people are feared dead following a horrific head-on collision that occurred on Friday at the Mucheke River Bridge in Masvingo City, sending shockwaves through the local community.

The accident involved a Mazda B2200 truck and a speeding Toyota GD6, which, according to police sources, was travelling from the city centre at an excessive speed.

After colliding head-on with the Mazda, the GD6 reportedly lost control and ploughed into a commuter omnibus that was ahead of it.

While authorities have not officially confirmed the number of fatalities, police at the scene believe the worst.

“We suspect that two occupants from the Mazda B2200 may have died on the spot due to the impact,” said a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer.

“The driver of the GD6 was clearly speeding, and after hitting the Mazda, the vehicle couldn’t stop and slammed into the kombi as well.”

No official statement has been released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

Emergency responders quickly attended the scene, and investigations are ongoing. Authorities have urged motorists to observe speed limits and exercise caution, especially in high-traffic areas like Mucheke Bridge, which has seen several accidents in recent years.

More details are expected to emerge as the police complete their report.

