Sengezo Tshabangu Politically Dies

Spread the love

By Munacho Gwamanda- The Welshman Ncube-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has announced that its own creature and secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu, is a political ghost.

This announcement comes after Tshabangu, who is recognised by Zanu PF, called for a parliamentary caucus meeting, sparking outrage and firm rejection from the party’s official leadership.

In a strongly worded statement issued by the CCC Communications Department on May 3, the party dismissed Tshabangu’s authority, saying his position is based on a contested High Court default judgment and lacks any democratic or constitutional foundation.

“We note with great concern the circulating document issued by Mr. Sengezo Tshabangu, who falsely purports to be the Interim Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and Leader of Opposition in Parliament,” the statement read.

Tshabangu’s attempt to convene a caucus, according to the CCC, is rooted in a default court ruling that the party says is currently being challenged through formal legal processes.

“A default judgment does not amount to a final determination on the substantive merits of the matter,” the CCC emphasized. “The CCC has filed a formal application for rescission of the judgment, along with applications for condonation and extension of time. Until these processes are resolved, no authority can be drawn from that judgment.”

Party spokesperson Willias Madzimure accused Tshabangu of exploiting legal technicalities to usurp power. “The laws of Zimbabwe are clear: the term of office for a legitimately elected structure of any political party does not expire arbitrarily or through unilateral declarations,” he said.

The party questioned the legitimacy of Tshabangu’s claims, highlighting that no official CCC organ had ever appointed him. “When, where, and which party organs resolved to appoint Tshabangu as Interim Secretary General?” the statement asked. “He is fully aware that he is not.”

The CCC also pointed out that Tshabangu had previously lost a High Court case against the party and has since appealed to the Supreme Court, with a hearing set for mid-May.

“We take issue with the political opportunism displayed in his call for a meeting,” Madzimure said. “His actions are not only divisive but undermine the collective struggles of the Zimbabwean people.”

Reiterating its position, the CCC said any claims to leadership or decision-making powers outside of its constitutional framework are “null and void.”

“Let it be known to all party members, citizens, stakeholders, and the international community that the CCC remains firmly guided by its Constitution, its values, and its democratic processes,” the statement concluded.

Despite ongoing turmoil, the party affirmed its commitment to democratic principles. “The CCC remains unshaken in the commitment to return power to the citizens and to resist all attempts—external or internal—to divert its democratic path.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...