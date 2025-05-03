Top Byo Pastor Embarrassed As Lover Crashes Wedding

By Showbiz Reporter- A dramatic scene unfolded at Entumbane’s Presbyterian Church over the weekend after a two-year secret lover halted the wedding of popular Tabernacle Church pastor, Webby Mukoka.

The wedding, which was moments away from being solemnised, was brought to a sudden stop when an elderly man, Mr. Claudius Munenge, coincidentally sharing a surname with the bride but not related, stood up and objected just before the officiating pastor could proceed with the rites.

Mukoka was set to tie the knot with Millet Munenge, a Harare-based detective with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, in what was expected to be a high-profile union.

However, the ceremony was thrown into chaos when the pastor’s lover—who has allegedly been cohabiting with him and raising his child—took steps to expose the relationship.

Sources close to the matter say the woman, who works for a brewery company in Bulawayo, had been in a relationship with Mukoka for two years and was devastated to learn about the wedding.

She has since filed a report at Entumbane Police Station after receiving alleged death threats.

“We are at the police camp after I heard that these people want to attack me tonight,” she said. “I’m making a formal police report but won’t be sleeping at home for the next couple of days.”

Fearing for her safety, the woman has temporarily moved in with her twin sister.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local religious community, with many calling for an internal investigation into the pastor’s conduct.

