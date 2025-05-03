World’s Oldest Person Dies At 116

By A Correspondent

Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas, a Brazilian nun who held the title of the world’s oldest person, died on April 30, 2025, at the age of 116.

Born on June 8, 1908, in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, she entered religious life in her early twenties and spent decades serving through the Teresian Sisters. She was widely admired not only for her deep faith but also for her passionate support of Sport Club Internacional. Her birthday cakes were often modeled after the team’s home stadium, reflecting her lifelong fandom.

In 2018, Sister Inah received a blessing from Pope Francis, and she often credited her unwavering belief in God as the key to her longevity. “Her passing was peaceful,” her relatives shared, explaining that her health had not declined sharply, but rather that her body gradually began to slow down.

She spent her final days at the Teresian Sisters’ residence in Porto Alegre, where she had lived for many years.

With her passing, the title of the oldest living person now belongs to 115-year-old Ethel Caterham from the United Kingdom.

Sport Club Internacional paid tribute to Sister Inah on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating the club was deeply saddened by her death. “Her journey was one of devotion, warmth, and a lifelong love for our team,” the message read.

Sister Rita Fernandes Barbosa, who worked closely with Sister Inah, described her as remarkably healthy. “She never had to undergo surgery until she turned 106, and even then, it was just to treat cataracts,” she noted.

In her later years, although her vision and hearing deteriorated, Sister Inah continued to stick to a daily routine. Her family said she found comfort in her habits—waking, eating, praying, and resting at consistent times each day.

Another member of the religious community, Sister Terezinha Aragon, spoke fondly of her in January 2025, when Sister Inah became the oldest person on record following the death of Japan’s Tomiko Itooka. “She never complained, always expressed gratitude, and maintained a cheerful attitude,” she said.

Sister Inah first felt drawn to religious life as a teenager and joined a boarding school run by a religious order at 16. Before fully committing to her vocation, she spent some time in Montevideo, Uruguay, and later returned to Brazil in 1930 to become a teacher, instructing students in Portuguese and mathematics in Rio de Janeiro.

Reflecting on her long life, Sister Rita emphasized that structure and hard work were central to her longevity. “She was incredibly disciplined—in everything she did. She worked hard and always welcomed others with open arms,” she said.

