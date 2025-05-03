ZESA Fails To Pay Employees

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) is facing mounting criticism from its own contract workers, who claim they have gone nearly six months without receiving their promised wages despite working under harsh conditions in Masvingo Province.

More than 50 employees, contracted by the power utility in November, were deployed across rural districts to repair and maintain electricity infrastructure—particularly 9- and 12-meter poles damaged by rains and general wear. However, the workers allege that despite repeated assurances, ZESA has not paid them a single cent.

“We were promised payment in US dollars, and to this day, we have not been paid,” said one disgruntled worker at the ZESA depot in Masvingo. “We’ve been working day and night, climbing poles, fixing cables, doing everything required of us—yet we can’t even feed our families.”

Another employee expressed frustration, stating: “This is exploitation. ZESA signed contracts with us in good faith, but now they are pretending we don’t exist. They ignore our calls and inquiries. Some of us have been forced to borrow just to survive.”

The workers, many of whom have families to support, say they are now considering legal action or protest if the situation is not resolved urgently.

When approached for comment, a ZESA official at the Masvingo depot denied knowledge of the matter. “I am not aware of what you are talking about,” the officer said. “As far as I am concerned, everything is under control.”

The response has only deepened the anger among the workers, who accuse management of turning a blind eye to their plight. They are demanding immediate payment of all outstanding wages and greater transparency from the company.

The standoff raises broader concerns about labour practices at state-owned enterprises in Zimbabwe, where delayed wages and poor working conditions have become increasingly common.

