Geza Demo: Pro-Chamisa Activist Gets Partial Freedom

By A Correspondent

A young activist from Masvingo has been granted bail after facing charges of inciting public violence ahead of Blessed Geza’s March 31 protests.

Calvin Tinarwo, 21, from Rujeko, appeared before a Masvingo Magistrate and was released on $50 bail.

Tinarwo, who presented himself as the commander of the Masvingo Youth Task Force, is accused of mobilizing the community to participate in the March 31st demonstration, which aimed to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa from office.

He allegedly posted a message on a WhatsApp group urging people to join the protest, stating it was a crucial moment for the country’s democracy and constitution.

The court heard that Tinarwo was apprehended on April 1 by detectives led by Assistant Inspector Archbold Muyambi. He is represented by Martin Mureri of Mureri and Matutu Legal Practitioners.

Tinarwo’s case has been adjourned to May 16. He faces charges under Section 36(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23, which defines incitement to commit public violence.

The post attributed to Tinarwo emphasized the importance of standing up for democracy and constitutional rights, calling on citizens to participate in the peaceful demonstration.

