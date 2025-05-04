Leeds United Return To Premier League

By A Correspondent

In a thrilling finale to the season, Leeds United secured their return to the Premier League with a dramatic 2-1 victory over already-relegated Plymouth.

The win, fueled by a brilliant stoppage-time winner from Manor Solomon, propelled Leeds to the championship title on goal difference, with both Leeds and Burnley finishing the season on an impressive 100 points.

The stakes were high for Leeds, knowing a win was necessary to overtake Burnley in the standings. Despite falling behind, Leeds rallied to score two goals, with Solomon sealing the deal in stoppage time. His decisive goal came after latching onto a through ball from Wilfried Gnonto, beating defender Nikola Katic, and firing a low shot past Plymouth goalkeeper Conor Hazard.

This victory marks a triumphant return to the Premier League for Leeds United, capping off an outstanding season.

