Police Nab Two In Broncleer Drug Bust

By A Correspondent

Two men have been arrested after police found them in possession of 100 bottles of Broncleer cough syrup—an illegal, codeine-based substance commonly abused for its intoxicating effects—worth an estimated US$1,000 on the street.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Drugs Section intercepted a white Toyota Quantum at Esigodini Tollgate, following a tip-off about suspected drug trafficking.

“CID Drugs received information that a white Toyota Quantum travelling from South Africa was carrying suspected illegal substances,” said Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele. “Detectives intercepted the vehicle at Esigodini Tollgate and, upon searching it, discovered a Maq surf box and a black cooler bag containing 100 bottles of Broncleer cough syrup.”

During interrogation, one occupant of the vehicle claimed the parcel was for King Denara, a known alias for Dennis Ndlovu of Efusini, Tsholotsho. Police conducted a controlled delivery operation, which resulted in Ndlovu’s arrest when he attempted to collect the parcel.

“Ndlovu implicated Edward Phiri as the owner of the drugs. He also revealed that the cough syrup had been brought from South Africa by his sister, Sithabile Sibanda,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

Ndlovu (26) and Edward Phiri (32), of Makokoba suburb, were both charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs. The seized Broncleer is banned in Zimbabwe unless prescribed, and is known for its addictive properties and links to mental health issues.

