Prisons Reunite Inmates With Their Families

By Crime and Courts Reporter-The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) this week held its annual Family Week, a heartwarming initiative that allows inmates to reconnect with their loved ones.

At Gwanda Prison, the atmosphere was filled with emotion as inmates embraced their children and partners, sharing laughter, meals, and meaningful conversations.

The event aims to strengthen family bonds and support the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates into society.

For Thulani Mlilo (25), serving a reduced 16-month sentence, the highlight was holding his 11-month-old daughter, whom he hadn’t seen since she was five months old. “It really warmed my heart to see my family again, especially my children. Playing with them gave me hope and reminded me that we are still seen as human beings,” he said.

Mitchel Dube (23), who is on remand for murder, also welcomed the chance to reconnect with his wife and two young children, aged eight months and three years. “Being around children and seeing people come and go reminds us that we are still part of the world outside. This programme means a lot,” he said.

His wife, Rejoice Moyo, said the visit allowed the family to reconnect and discuss important matters, bringing her relief.

Superintendent Ishmael Madzimbamuto, Officer-in-Charge at Gwanda Prison, said the programme received a strong response, with around 100 visitors received daily. “Family Week is an essential part of rehabilitation. It helps inmates find closure, seek forgiveness, and remain connected to home,” he said.

He added that the initiative also supports inmates’ mental health and encourages their reintegration after release.

Families were informed through various platforms, and officials expect most inmates to have received visitors by the end of the week.

