Release Dhara, Community Newspapers Association Challenges Government

Tinashe Sambiri

The Community Newspapers Association of Zimbabwe (CNAZ) has called on the government to immediately release jailed journalist Blessed Mhlanga, describing his continued detention as a direct attack on press freedom.

In a strongly worded statement issued on World Press Freedom Day, CNAZ Chairman Matthew Takaona condemned the journalist’s prolonged incarceration, now stretching to 69 days without trial.

“Cognisant that Zimbabwe is a signatory to various international conventions upholding Freedom of the Press and aware that Press Freedom is a right in our own country enshrined in the Constitution of Zimbabwe… we members of the Community Newspapers Association of Zimbabwe (CNAZ) dedicate this day to the freedom of HStv Senior Journalist Blessed Mhlanga,” the association said.

The association emphasised that Mhlanga is being punished not for a crime, but for his commitment to exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable.

“We are convinced that Mhlanga has not committed any crime but is being punished for his bravery in fighting corruption and speaking truth to power,” said Takaona.

CNAZ called on both local and international actors to increase pressure on the Zimbabwean government. “We therefore ask for the immediate release for Mhlanga,” the statement read, urging action from lawyers, human rights groups, media organisations, parliamentarians, and foreign governments.

The statement also demanded bail for the journalist and reiterated that “Journalism is not a crime and Press Freedom is a pillar of democracy.”

CNAZ concluded its statement with a reminder that the right to practice journalism is enshrined in Zimbabwe’s Constitution and that “journalism is an enabler for the enjoyment of all other rights.”

