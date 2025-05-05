Bosso Unleash Impressive Attacking Pair

By A Correspondent

Bulawayo soccer giants Highlanders FC have unleashed an impressive attacking pair capable of unlocking any defence in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), sparking hope among fans and sending a clear message to rivals.

Reason “Reebo” Sibanda and Brighton “Maninja” Ncube have formed a potent partnership upfront for Bosso, combining flair, work ethic, and clinical finishing. The duo’s chemistry on the pitch has been instrumental in Highlanders’ strong start to the 2025 season, with the pair contributing seven goals and five assists between them in just nine matches.

Ncube, who has been a constant threat in the final third, leads the pair with four goals and three assists. His ability to find space and create opportunities has not only boosted Highlanders’ attacking prowess but also opened up chances for his strike partner. Sibanda, equally effective, has chipped in with three goals and two assists, proving himself a valuable asset in front of goal.

Speaking over the weekend, Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu praised the partnership, highlighting their complementary playing styles and tireless work rate. “The impressive work rate of the two strikers demonstrates that they can play as twin strikers,” Kaindu said, emphasizing their tactical flexibility and understanding on the field.

With Sibanda and Ncube leading the line, Highlanders now look like genuine title contenders. Their performances have not only energized the squad but also rekindled belief among the club’s passionate supporters. If the duo maintains this form, Bosso could be on course for a memorable campaign.

Could this be the season the black and white giants reclaim PSL glory? All eyes will be on the striking pair as the season progresses.

